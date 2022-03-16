Rihanna OPENS UP on motherhood amid her third trimester; Reveals the best advice she has received

Rihanna is setting the bar high when it comes to pregnancy fashion but it looks like the singer is also going to change the game when it comes to motherhood. In an interview with Elle, Rihanna confirmed that she's currently in her third trimester and mentioned the type of mom she believes she will be and it has a connection to Real Housewives.

The Diamonds hitmaker recently stepped out looking nothing short of gorgeous for an event related to her beauty brand. During the same, Rihanna chatted up with Elle where she spoke about the best advice she has gotten till now when it comes to embracing motherhood. Opening up about the same, RiRi said, "Probably the best advice is to sleep now because I won't get much later. I need to work on that before it's a thing of the past", via Elle.

The singer further also spoke about being a fan of Real Housewives and speaking about the kind of mom that she most relates to from the show, the singer named Heather Dubrow and Teresa Giudice. While mentioning that Dubrow is chic and allows her children to be who they want, she felt she related more to Giudice and added, "She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that's the type of mom I'm going to be. Psycho about it."

Rihanna is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. Considering the singer is currently in her third trimester already, the big news of their baby's arrival isn't too far away.

ALSO READ: Rihanna gave maternity style an edge with a diamond chain around her baby bump to match her silver outfit