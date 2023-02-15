Rihanna opens up about being unapologetic: I am that annoying girl who is going to talk about everything

Rihanna made headlines recently with her much-anticipated performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, 2023. The global superstar returned to the stage after a hiatus of 7 years and left everyone excited and stunned with her set on an elevated glass stage. Ahead of her performance, Rihanna joined Apple Music Radio host Nadeska Alexis for the official Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference, where she opened up about a lot of different subjects, including being opinionated, ‘bossy’ and unapologetic. Read on to find out what she had to say.

Rihanna on being unapologetic Talking to Alexis, Rihanna explained that she is not someone who is worried about being labelled ‘bossy’. “I have been bossy all my life. Ever since I was a little girl, but [this performance] is riding on me, you know? There are a lot of people who are a part of this show, and huge part of the reason why this show’s gonna be as incredible as it is, and I couldn’t have done it without them,” the Umbrella singer said. She further added that her name is associated with all the projects she takes up, and that she has to stand by them regardless they succeed or fail. “And so I really get involved with every aspect of anything that I do, whether it’s the Super Bowl, whether it’s a makeup product, whether it’s Savage lingerie, like, whatever I do, I’m that annoying girl who’s gonna talk about everything. I want to see the copy on the website! I want to name every lipstick that I make. I care about it. I love it. I love it, I really do,” the mother of one said.

Rihanna talks about personal and professional lives at the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII press conference During the conversation, Rihanna touched upon a lot of topics including her personal and professional life. The Diamonds singer expressed excitement about her first live performance in so many years at the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime show this past Sunday. She also spoke at length about the kind of preparation that has been put in for the performance and creating a 13-minute-long setlist with her catalog of songs spanning 17 years. The pop star further talked about being asked to perform at the event just three months after giving birth to her son with ASAP Rocky. The 34-year-old also mentioned keeping her core values close to her.

ALSO READ: Ex Chris Brown is all heart for Rihanna's Super Bowl performance; Here's what he said