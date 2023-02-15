Rihanna opens up about being unapologetic: I am that annoying girl who is going to talk about everything

Rihanna stated that she does not worry about coming across as bossy and that she loves getting involved in every project she takes up. Read to know more.

Written by Priyakshi Sharma   |  Updated on Feb 15, 2023   |  11:30 AM IST  |  2.7K
Rihanna (Image: Calvin Harris YouTube)
Rihanna (Image: Calvin Harris YouTube)

Rihanna made headlines recently with her much-anticipated performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, 2023. The global superstar returned to the stage after a hiatus of 7 years and left everyone excited and stunned with her set on an elevated glass stage.

Ahead of her performance, Rihanna joined Apple Music Radio host Nadeska Alexis for the official Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference, where she opened up about a lot of different subjects, including being opinionated, ‘bossy’ and unapologetic. Read on to find out what she had to say.

Rihanna (Image: Calvin Harris YouTube)

Rihanna on being unapologetic

Talking to Alexis, Rihanna explained that she is not someone who is worried about being labelled ‘bossy’. “I have been bossy all my life. Ever since I was a little girl, but [this performance] is riding on me, you know? There are a lot of people who are a part of this show, and huge part of the reason why this show’s gonna be as incredible as it is, and I couldn’t have done it without them,” the Umbrella singer said.

She further added that her name is associated with all the projects she takes up, and that she has to stand by them regardless they succeed or fail. “And so I really get involved with every aspect of anything that I do, whether it’s the Super Bowl, whether it’s a makeup product, whether it’s Savage lingerie, like, whatever I do, I’m that annoying girl who’s gonna talk about everything. I want to see the copy on the website! I want to name every lipstick that I make. I care about it. I love it. I love it, I really do,” the mother of one said.

Rihanna (Image: Rihanna Instagram)

Rihanna talks about personal and professional lives at the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII press conference

During the conversation, Rihanna touched upon a lot of topics including her personal and professional life. The Diamonds singer expressed excitement about her first live performance in so many years at the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime show this past Sunday. She also spoke at length about the kind of preparation that has been put in for the performance and creating a 13-minute-long setlist with her catalog of songs spanning 17 years. The pop star further talked about being asked to perform at the event just three months after giving birth to her son with ASAP Rocky. The 34-year-old also mentioned keeping her core values close to her.

ALSO READ: Ex Chris Brown is all heart for Rihanna's Super Bowl performance; Here's what he said

FAQs

Is Rihanna pregnant again?
Yes. Rihanna's rep confirmed to PEOPLE Magazine that the singer is pregnant for the second time. Speculations about her pregnancy started doing the rounds after she teased her belly bump during her Super Bowl Half Time performance.
What is Rihanna's baby boy's name?
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have not yet revealed their first child's name.
How many children does Rihanna have?
Rihanna is a mother to one son, whom she welcomed in May 2022. She is now expecting her second child.
About The Author
Priyakshi Sharma
Priyakshi Sharma
Journalist

A content writer for 3 years, Priyakshi channels her love for everything cinema through the written word, as she dabb...

Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Rihanna Instagram/ Calvin Harris YouTube

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!