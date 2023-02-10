Rihanna opens up on the challenges of performing at Super Bowl 2023 halftime show after becoming a mom

Super Bowl LVII is just around the corner and one of the most exciting aspects of it is Rihanna ’s comeback at the Super Bowl Halftime show. Barring the songs she sang for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in 2022, Rihanna has not released any music of her own since 2016’s ANTI. Fans cannot wait to find out if the 34-year-old singer will announce her ninth studio album and a subsequent tour at the Super Bowl 2023. Amid all the anticipation and predictions, Rihanna opened up about what it means to take the stage at one of the most-awaited events in the pop culture and sports world, after becoming a new mom.

Rihanna and rapper ASAP Rocky welcomed their first child together, a baby boy in May 2022. At a press conference organized by Apple Music on Thursday, the singer spoke at length as she teased her performance at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Talking to Apple Music host Nadeska Alexis, (via PEOPLE) Rihanna expressed that initially, she was hesitant to take up the gig and even wondered if she might regret it later.

“But when you become a mom, there's something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world. You can do anything, and the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world," the Umbrella singer stated. "So, as scary as that was... there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all, and it's important for me to do this this year. It's important for representation. It's important for my son to see that,” the Fenty Beauty founder articulated.

Rihanna on the physical challenges of performing at Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

The Diamonds singer also said that one of the hardest challenges was to cram 17 years in the music industry into a 13-minute-long performance. Rihanna further shared that given that she has not performed in the past several years, there are many physical challenges in doing a 2-hour-long set in 13 minutes. “From the time it starts, it just never ends until it's the very last second… It's a jam-packed show, and it takes a toll on your body, it really does,” she said.