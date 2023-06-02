Rihanna overtakes Beyoncé and Taylor Swift to claim the top spot on Forbes’ richest self-made women

In a stunning display of their entrepreneurial prowess, Rihanna, Beyoncé, and Taylor Swift have emerged as the leading forces in the music industry, now dominating Forbes' prestigious America's Richest Self-Made Women list. This year's rankings showcase the remarkable achievements of these talented artists, highlighting their immense wealth and influence. Joining them on this coveted list are iconic figures such as Madonna, Oprah, and Dolly Parton, cementing their status as the most accomplished women in entertainment.

Rihanna Reigns Supreme at No. 20

Rihanna takes the lead among her peers, securing the impressive 20th spot on the list with a remarkable "self-made score" of 10. With an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion, her unparalleled success in both the music and cosmetics industries has contributed to this astronomical figure. Fenty Beauty, her cosmetics brand in collaboration with LVMH, experienced a staggering revenue surge, doubling its earnings in 2022. Additionally, Rihanna's ownership stake in the Savage x Fenty lingerie line, which garnered a valuation of $1 billion last year, further solidifies her status as an astute businesswoman.

Taylor Swift and Beyoncé shine bright at numbers 34 and 48

Taylor Swift secures the 34th position on the Forbes list, boasting an impressive "self-made score" of 8 and a net worth estimated at $740 million. Swift's record-breaking music sales and sold-out tours have played a pivotal role in her financial triumphs. In a historic milestone, she became the first artist in Billboard history to simultaneously occupy the top 10 spots of the Billboard Hot 100. Furthermore, her Eras Tour created a frenzy among fans, causing Ticketmaster's systems to crash and sparking debates among members of Congress on concert sales policies.

Meanwhile, the illustrious Beyoncé captures the 48th spot with a commendable "self-made score" of 8 and an estimated net worth of $540 million. Her three-decade-long career in music has been the foundation of her extraordinary wealth. Notably, Beyoncé's collaboration with fashion house Balmain, inspired by her critically acclaimed Renaissance album, further showcases her multi-faceted talents and business acumen.

Forbes' Richest Self-Made Women list also celebrates the achievements of other trailblazing women in the entertainment industry. Figures like Oprah, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Madonna, Céline Dion, Dolly Parton, Reese Witherspoon, Barbra Streisand, Serena Williams, and Shonda Rhimes make their mark on this prestigious roster. These exceptional women serve as a testament to the power of talent, hard work, and entrepreneurship, inspiring generations to come.

