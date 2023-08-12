Rihanna posts new Fenty Beauty pictures amidst second pregnancy birth rumors, fans ask 'Where's your girl?'

Rihanna always remains in the news be it for her music, her fashion sense, her relationship with ASAP Rocky, or her pregnancies. The 35-year-old announced that she was pregnant with her second child during the Super Bowl halftime show performance. According to reports, she gave birth to a baby girl recently but there has been no confirmation about it.

Amidst the confusion about whether the news is true or not, the singer has shared pictures of a new product launch for her beauty brand Fenty Beauty. Here's how netizens are reacting to the new post while rumors claiming Rihanna gave birth to her baby girl float on the Internet.

Rihanna posts new Fenty Beauty pictures amidst second pregnancy birth rumors

The entrepreneur took to her Instagram to share the news of the latest product launch and wrote, "EAZE DROP just got easier!! Introducing #EAZEDROPSTICK for all the eaze drop lovers, no makeup-makeupers, on the goers, I woke up like this'ers, I don't got timers, no filter'ers, and the FaceTime me anytime'rs! Available NOW at @fentybeauty and @sephora."

While the product would have received all the attention on a usual day, with the rumors of Rihanna having given birth making the rounds, that was all netizens were interested in. "Where's your girl, mommy," asked one user. Another joked, "Still working and just dropped baby girl, pur." A third wrote in all-caps, "GIRL WE AINT CARE BOUT THAT RIGHT NOW... HOW DAT BABY GOOWWRRLLL DOIN????" raking in laughs from others.

Rumors about Rihanna giving birth to baby girl

"Robyn, where's my niece?! [heart eyes emoji]" a fourth questioned. On August 9, news portal Media Takeout claimed that Rihanna had given birth to her baby girl. They added that both mother and daughter are resting and recovering in their Los Angeles mansion. The article further said that a friend of Rihanna and ASAP described the newborn to be beautiful, precious, and "a perfect spitting image of Rihanna" right down to her eyes.

While there has been no official confirmation about whether or not the news is true, the Internet seems to have taken and run with it. If this is in fact true, netizens can expect a birth announcement soon. Rihanna, who has been in a relationship with ASAP Rocky since 2021, gave birth to their son RZA Athelston Mayers in May 2022. There have also been rumors about them being married because the rapper has called the singer his wife more than once.

