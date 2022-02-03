Rihanna puts her baby bump on display in FIRST Instagram post after announcing pregnancy with ASAP Rocky

Rihanna is all set to become a mom and the singer made sure to make the announcement of her baby's arrival in the most unique way. After confirming pregnancy with A$AP Rocky a few days back, the singer shared an Instagram post on Wednesday as she dropped photos of her baby bump including one new snap that showcased the singer's bare baby bump.

Posting the new photos on her Instagram, Rihanna in the captions wrote, "how the gang pulled up to black history month." In the new photo that was added in her post, the Umbrella singer can be seen lifting her top to feature her growing baby bump. Along with this, the singer added a series of other snaps from her Harlem outing with A$AP which went viral online as the duo confirmed that they were expecting their first baby together.

It has been reported by an Entertainment Tonight source how Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are beyond thrilled with this news and can't wait to experience parenthood together. It was also reported that while the couple had previously decided to keep their pregnancy news private, they decided to make the happy announcement after feeling ready about the same.

Rihanna's first post with pictures of her baby bump is already receiving a lot of love from her fans and friends. Congratulatory messages poured in for the singer as model Gigi Hadid wrote, "three angels" in reference to Rihanna, A$AP and their baby along with a teary-eyed emoji. Also, rapper Josh Martinez left a comment saying, "Congrats, God Bless."

