Rihanna puts her baby bump on display as she shows off her self-care routine in a new video

Rihanna shared a new video on Instagram where the singer was seen flaunting her baby bump in style. The singer in this new video posted on her Instagram gave glimpse of he self-care routine. In the video, RiRi was seen sporting an aqua-toned set of garments while her hair were wrapped up in a towel. Rihanna is currently in the third trimester.

The new video shared by the Umbrella singer comes days after she was seen getting married to boyfriend A$AP Rocky in his new music video. In the post, Rihanna can be seen promoting her Fenty Beauty products as she puts on a face mask and relaxes in it. The singe can also be seen applying body cream on her baby bump in the sweet video.

Rihanna can be seen having a great time while shooting the video and at one point she even poured herself some ginger ale into a champagne flute and playfully placed two slices of cucumber over her eyes. Sharing the video on her Instagram, Rihanna wrote, "And that's on self-care."

Check out Rihanna's new video HERE

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first baby together. The pair sparked romance rumours in the 2010s and have been known to be close friends for years after they began touring together.

Although the couple finally made their relationship official last year after Rocky referred to Rihanna as his "the one" in an interview. The couple also went red carpet official at the Met Gala last year. In one of her recent interviews, Rihanna revealed that the couple had not planned their pregnancy.

ALSO READ: Met Gala & Vogue honour Rihanna with spectacular marble statue tribute despite her absence at the event