Rihanna Reacts to A$AP Rocky’s Acquittal in 2021 Gun Assault Case As Rapper Dodges 24-year Jailtime

Rihanna expressed her appreciation and trust after A$AP Rocky's acquittal. In a post, she responded to the jury's decision, stating that she believed the verdict was a product of divine intervention.

The pop icon reiterated her gratitude and humility, crediting the decision to a higher power. She took to Instagram Stories to write, "The Glory belongs to God and God alone. THANKFUL, HUMBLED BY HIS MERCY!"

According to Entertainment Tonight, when A$AP left the courtroom with his family, the Diamonds singer sighed a breath of relief and smiled, saying, "Oh my God."

A$AP, whose birth name is Rakim Mayers, had been standing trial for reportedly shooting a semi-automatic handgun at A$AP Mob member A$AP Relli in a confrontation that happened in November 2021. If found guilty, Mayers would have faced 24 years in prison.

As the verdict was handed down, Mayers first hugged the Umbrella singer and his mom. He was very grateful to the jury, stating that their ruling had returned his life to him.

Per the outlet, the Tony Tone rapper said during the post-conference, "This whole experience has been crazy these last four years. But I’m thankful, nonetheless, and blessed to be here right now, to be a free man talking to you."

Rihanna had a presence throughout the trial, appearing at several court hearings. The couple share two small children, RZA and Riot. The prosecutors, though, had concerns regarding her appearance, suggesting that it may bias jury members.

In a recent hearing, the district attorney emphasized that the singer's and the rapper's fame and family situation must not determine the outcome of the trial. According to People, District Attorney John Lewin said on February 14, "I want to make sure that no matter how famous his [partner] is, no matter how cute his kids are... he needs to be treated like any other person. Because in the end, that's what he's entitled to."

Shortly after leaving the courtroom, A$AP Rocky took to X to post, "DON’T BE DUMB," seemingly a warning to others and a note to self.