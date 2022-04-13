Rihanna reveals if A$AP Rocky and her planned their pregnancy; Opens up on her ideal baby shower bash

Ever since Rihanna and A$AP Rocky confirmed they are welcoming their first baby together, fans have been more than excited about the same and have already deemed their child as music royalty. In an interview with Vogue recently, mom-to-be, Rihanna opened up about several things including whether A$AP Rocky and her planned their first pregnancy.

The singer who has been making a splash with her stunning maternity fashion opened up about her pregnancy journey so far and revealed if the couple was planning to have a baby soon, Rihanna said, "Planning? I wouldn’t say planning. But certainly not planning against it. I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of shit. We just had fun. And then it was just there on the test. I didn’t waste any time. I called him inside and showed him. Then I was in the doctor’s office the next morning and our journey began."

While there seems to be an ongoing trend among couples to host a gender reveal parties, Rihanna won't be joining the bandwagon. The singer has maintained that the couple will be ready to tell the world when they want but they won't be hosting a bash for it. As for her baby shower plans, the Diamonds singer added how she won't be settling for something that's already been done.

Having planned baby showers for her friends in the past, when it comes to her own, Rihanna added that it will be very different from what most people have saying, "I mean it’s lit for a lot of people—I’ve even planned a couple of baby showers like that myself—it’s just not right for me. Personally, I want a party. I want everyone to be plastered and crawling out. And it’s got to be co-ed! Don’t put me on no wicker chair somewhere with gifts at my feet where everyone is staring at me", via Vogue.

The singer is currently in her third trimester. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky confirmed their pregnancy news by stepping out for a stroll in Harlem where the singer was clicked flaunting her bare baby bump in February.

