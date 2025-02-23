Rihanna REVEALS She Doesn’t Like ‘Rapunzel Life’ Amid Her Huge Fame; Says ‘I Don’t Have Them Shut..’

Rihanna is making it clear that she doesn’t let her celebrity status take control of her life. In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar for its March 2025 issue, the singer spoke about the isolating nature of fame.

The interview was published on Saturday, and Rihanna shared why she chooses to live a more normal life despite being one of the biggest stars in the world.

“We like to eat with people. We like to shop with people. We like to walk the streets with people,” Rihanna said. She added that she avoids shutting down stores or using private rooms to separate herself.

“I don’t like a private room. I don’t have them shut down stores. I don’t like the Rapunzel life,” she shared. “It’s very isolating. It’s very lonely. And what am I protecting myself from?”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been together since 2019, and they share two children, RZA, 2, and Riot Rose, 9 months. She revealed that spending time in public spaces with her family is important to her.

The singer said that she and Rocky make it a point to enjoy normal activities together, including going to bars and neighborhood spots. “That’s a big thing for us and actually a really big thing for him,” she shared.

Advertisement

Rocky often reminds her to focus on their bond. “He always reminds me, no matter how hard everything is that we’re dealing with in our life, in our careers and as parents, he’s like, ‘Remember when we were friends? Remember when we just used to have fun as friends?’” Rihanna shared.

Recently, Rihanna has also been making headlines for supporting A$AP Rocky during his legal battle. The rapper was on trial for an assault case, which ended with a not-guilty verdict on Tuesday.

Throughout the trial, Rihanna was seen attending court in support of her boyfriend despite reports that he did not want her there.

However, Rihanna insisted on standing by Rocky’s side. Tacopina shared that she made it clear that she was going to be present, telling the lawyer to let Rocky know she was coming and to deal with it.