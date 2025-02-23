Rihanna Reveals THIS Famous Singer Named Her And ASAP Rocky's Youngest Son Riot; ‘He Had Seen Something...’

Rihanna is a proud mother. Recently, talking about her kids, the singer who is also a super-talented actress, divulged one shocking detail about a person who named her youngest son Riot.

Talking in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Rihanna divulged that it was Pharrell Williams who suggested the name.

"He gave us this name thinking it was going to be a girl because he had seen something online," the Diamonds artist stated.

Further talking about Williams, Rihanna went on to add that the singer happens to be very deep. “He’s not surface. He will never say anything and just leave it there with a full stop. He will have the entire history: the energy, the time, the month that it is," the We Found Love artist stated about Pharell Williams.

It is crucial to know that the inspiration behind the name Riot comes from a deep musical connection between the parents of Riot Rose and Williams.

For those unversed, A$AP Rocky, who is the father of Rihanna’s two sons had collaborated with the Cash in Cash out artist on the track Riot (Rowdy Pipe'n). Interestingly this was released back in July 2023, less than a month before Riot was born. In this song, A$AP Rocky also talks about his relationship with Rihanna, addressing her as his wife in the track.

Advertisement

To have you even more intrigued, this is not the first time that Pharell Williams has had a connection with a young one's name with one of his tracks. The song Rocket’s Theme from the movie Despicable Me was named after his own son Rocket Ayer Williams who was born back in 2008.

Moreover, besides A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams has even collaborated with Rihanna on his 2017 track Lemon, with his group N.E.R.D.

Rihanna and Rocky who have been together since 2020 welcomed Riot Rose in August 2023 and RZA in May 2022.