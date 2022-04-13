Rihanna REVEALS what she loves most about her and ASAP Rocky's relationship

Following the announcement of Rihanna's pregnancy in late January this year, fans were beyond ecstatic for their Riri. In a new interview with Vogue, Rihanna opened up about her friends-to-lovers romance with baby-daddy ASAP Rocky. The Diamonds singer has been making headlines with her stunning maternity fashion as she redefines what is "decent" for an expecting mother to wear.

During the chat, Rihanna shared, "People don’t get out of the friend zone very easily with me," and went on to add that it was certainly the case for Rocky as the two were close to each other as friends only. Rihanna also referenced back to her and ASAP Rocky's performance at the 2012 VMAs when Rocky pulled a surprising act at the end of the performance as she revealed, "He grabbed my a** on stage. That was not part of the rehearsal!" Rihanna added, "My manager was like, Oh, God, she must like this guy a little bit. She never lets this s**t slide," when she was not visibly upset with his little stunt.

Meanwhile, Rihanna also shared that she and her beau went on a road trip from Los Angeles to New York and grew closer in that time. "He became my family in that time," she added. Rihanna went on to disclose, "There’s no pretentious my-brand-your-brand bullshit, it’s just us living," she then continued, "I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side."

As for her favourite part of their relationship, Rihanna admits it's a little more than love, "Transparency with everything: how we’re feeling, what our goals are, what our fears and insecurities are. The vulnerability to be able to say what you feel about each other."

