Rihanna REVEALS who found out about her pregnancy before she announced the news; Jokes ‘they were all shocked’

After shocking the world with her baby news, pop icon Rihanna recently admitted that while she kept her baby news hidden from the media, her friends were able to tell immediately. While chatting with E! News, the FENTY founder said: “It was harder for me to keep it from my posse, because they’re around me, they know my habits. They’re like, ‘You don’t want something to drink? You’re not smoking?’ And I’m eating all the things I’m not used to eating.”

The entrepreneur revealed that it wasn't just giving up smoking and drinking that made her friends suspicious, but also how she craved desserts suddenly. “They know I hate sweets and I’m all of a sudden asking for cookies and doughnuts. But finally, I just had to let it all out, and they were all shocked, of course, as the world was shocked as well.”

Previously, the Savage x Fenty founder spoke to ET and shared that she had in particular been loving doughnuts, and said that prepping for motherhood had been thrilling. She said: “It’s all an exciting journey so far. I’m just taking it as it comes every week. There’s always something new and I’m just taking it and I’m enjoying it.”

For the unversed, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky, 33, revealed their pregnancy earlier this month with a sweet photoshoot, in which the singer wore a pink puffer jacket that was unzipped to expose her bare baby bump. According to the source, Rihanna is due this Spring!

