Rihanna rings in her 35th birthday with BF A$AP Rocky and other friends; DEETS Inside

Rihanna just turned 35 this Monday, February 20 th . The pop titan has been dominating headlines lately, ever since her much-anticipated performance at the Super Bowl Halftime show . While her fans were excited to see the Diamonds singer return to the stage after a gap of 7 long years, Rihanna came with the cherry on the cake when she displayed her baby bump in its full glory, thus revealing that she is expecting her second child with her partner A$AP Rocky. It should be noted that this is the second year in a row when the Barbadian singer is ringing in her birthday being pregnant. Continue reading to find out how she celebrated her special day.

Rihanna has always been a force to reckon with when it comes to fashion, and the singer did not disappoint this time as well. She kept it super classy and stylish as she arrived for her grand birthday bash at her favorite restaurant in Santa Monica, Giorgio Baldi. The Grammy Award winner was seen donning a white dress with a plunging neckline. She paired it with an oversized black coat that she kept hanging from her shoulders. Rihanna wrapped up the outfit with a pair of silver heels, and a matching white bag. Just like the previous time, she continued to slay in her maternity looks.

As per hotnewhiphop, the We Found Love dinger was joined by her beau A$AP Rocky, and other friends like Melissa Forde and Rorrey Fenty. The restaurant was reportedly decorated with balloons for her special day. As for the pop megastar’s cake, it had a stick figure that was a recreation of her unique cartoon Instagram display picture.

When Rihanna opened up about her son

In a recent interview with British Vogue, Rihanna opened up about bringing up her son, who debuted on the magazine’s cover along with his celebrity parents. She and A$AP Rocky welcomed him in May 2022. Talking about her responsibilities and motherhood, Rihanna said, “Raising a young Black man is one of the scariest responsibilities in life. You’re like, ‘What am I leaving my kids to? This is the planet they’re gonna be living on?’ All of those things really start to hit differently.”