Rihanna rocks maternity fashion in crop top and bold red lips as she bares her baby bump in style

Rihanna is currently pregnant with her second child which she shares with her partner ASAP Rocky. The singer has been rocking maternity fashion over the last few months. And, she did not shy away from baring her baby bump whether it is for the Louis Vuitton’s Pharrell latest campaign of the menswear collection or a date night with ASAP Rocky. Recently, Rihanna was spotted leaving a business meeting in Los Angeles. Her outfit was on point.

Rihanna bares baby bump in black crop top

On Friday, Rihanna was seen rocking maternity fashion as she left business meeting from West Hollywood’s Pacific Design Center. She was photographed wearing a black sporty spaghetti strap top and matching loose-fitting black sweatpants. The Diamond singer paired her outfit with an open black hoodie with red detail. She opted for black patent leather loafers by Prada along with matching black sunglasses and a silver chain necklace.

Rihanna enjoys trip with family

Rihanna’s business meeting in Los Angeles comes just after her trip to Barbados. During her trip, the singer was seen spending time with her partner A$AP Rocky and one-year-old son RZA Athelston Mayers ahead of the arrival of their second child. On their summer vacation, the power couple can be seen soaking up the sun while spending more time with their toddler. The Diamonds singer also posted a sweet picture of ASAP Rocky and RZA on her Instagram account with the caption “My Bajan boyz…” along with a red heart.

Previously, the Grammy-winning singer was seen enjoying snow cones outside a villa while visiting her native home. She was photographed barefoot on the Caribbean island while posing with a snow cone in her hand. Rihanna opted to bare her baby bump in a casual black crop top and an unbuttoned denim mini skirt.

At present, Rihanna is expecting a second baby with her partner A$AP Rocky. She announced the news of her second pregnancy during the headlining set of the 2023 Super Bowl. Though the couple has not officially announced their marriage, some fans think that the singer and rapper have tied a knot in a secret ceremony.

ALSO READ: Did Rihanna wear a diamond watch worth whooping US $670,000 around her neck at LV fashion show?