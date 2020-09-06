Rihanna’s fans raise concern after singer SPOTTED with bruised forehead & injured face; Here’s what happened

Rihanna was recently spotted with a bruised face by paparazzi as she went to a restaurant, which raised concern for her well-being amongst her dedicated fans.

Fenty Beauty founder Rihanna had fans worried after she was spotted on Friday night (September 4) with bruises on her face, but her rep has revealed she is “completely fine.” The 32-year-old singer was photographed by TMZ arriving at her favourite L.A. restaurant, Giorgio Baldi, on Friday.

However, her rep ensured that the pop icon is A-okay in a recent statement to JustJared.com, he said: “Rihanna is completely fine now but flipped over on an electric scooter last week and bruised her forehead and face.” “Luckily there were no major injuries and she is healing quickly.”

If you missed it, earlier this week, Rihanna made headlines with news of her upcoming new documentary. The music icon reportedly signed a deal with Amazon for her own documentary which is reported to release close to July 4, 2021. The documentary’s director Peter Berg told Collider that shooting the film was an “epic journey” over a four-year period. “Rihanna’s doc is something I've been working on with her for almost four years now,” he said. Adding: “Amazon's gonna release it next summer, sometime hopefully around the fourth of July. It's been a really epic journey, the past four years with her.”

