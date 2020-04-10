Rihanna’s father reveals the pop star sent him a ventilator after he tested positive for COVID 19

Rihanna father, who recently tested positive for COVID 19, revealed that the pop star sent him a ventilator. Read on to know more.

Even though Rihanna and her father Ronald Fenty have not always had an easy relationship, the pop star stuck by him when he needed her. Ronald recently tested positive for coronavirus and while reflecting on his experience, he revealed that his daughter supported him as he battled the deadly virus. He stated that after he was diagnosed with the life-threatening virus, he thought he was going to die. And to help him fight the disease, the Love On The Brain singer sent a ventilator for her father.

Calling the songstress by her real name, Robyn, the 66-year-old mentioned that after he tested positive, the pop star would check on him every day, Daily Mail reported. While she did send him a ventilator, Ronald said he did not have to use it. Speaking about his symptoms, Robyn said he had a very high fever. “It was just a lot of fever. I feared the worst. I thought I was going to die, honestly,” he said. He spent 14 days inside the Paragon Isolation Center on the island and was release after he recovered.

Even though the 32-year-old singer stood by his father’s side during his COOVID 19 battle, it is no secret that the two have not had a smooth relationship. In the past, Ronald battled drug and alcohol addiction. He divorced Rihanna's mother, Monica, when the singer was just a teenager. During an interview with Oprah, the singer revealed that her father physically abused her mother and even ended up breaking her nose once.

