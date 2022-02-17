From Rihanna’s legs to Dolly Parton’s breasts, these celebs have their body parts insured

While you can't put a price on a healthy and functioning body, these celebs are ahead of the curve. For them, there isn't a price high enough to protect their perfect assets, which, in a way brings them employment. From Dolly Parton insuring her breasts to Rihanna insuring her legs, these celebrities are not leaving anything to chance.

Rihanna’s legs are reportedly insured for USD 1 million! After the now-pregnant entrepreneur was awarded Gillette's Venus Breeze Celebrity Legs of a Goddess award, the singer and Fenty Beauty founder insured her award-winning legs for a million bucks!

Dolly Parton’s breasts are reportedly insured for USD 600,000—USD 300,000 per breast. While chatting with Today, Parton said: "Years ago, was it [actress] Betty Grable, or one of the great famous stars that was famous also for her legs? At that time, I said 'Well maybe I should get my boobs insured since I'm famous for them.'"

Mariah Carey’s vocal cords and legs are reportedly insured for USD 70 million. In 2016, the famous songstress took out two USD35 million policies each, one for her popular voice, the other for her legs.

David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo’s legs are reportedly insured for USD 2.2 million. The footballers have both insured their legs in lieu of their football careers. It was reported that Beckham's policy was allegedly the biggest ever in sports history, there was even buzz that the insurance had to be covered by multiple companies.

America Ferrera’s teeth are reportedly insured for USD 10 million: After becoming the face of Aquafresh, the actress insured her smile and teeth! The decision was the company's, not Ferrera's personally though.