Rihanna’s response to troll questioning her use of SPF will leave you in splits; Says ‘You gon have wrinkles’

Rihanna recently schooled a troll who questioned the singer and skincare junkie on her latest Instagram, over her use of sunscreen in winter. See what Rihanna clapped back with, below.
After Rihanna posted a picture of herself on Monday, a social media user seemingly questioned why the singer-turned-entrepreneur is still promoting her Fenty Skin moisturizer-sunscreen hybrid — even though summer is over — and the 32-year-old star had the most epic response. "it's winter now," the person commented under the Instagram photo of Rihanna posing in a bucket hat, a lace bra and freshly applied Fenty Sunscreen, with the caption, "just protecting my melanin while they try to eradicate it! @fentyskin #FentySkinStartRs mini gang!"

 

As a beauty brand owner and self-confessed skincare junkie, the Grammy winner was quick to clap back about the importance of protecting yourself from harmful UV Rays all year long. "it's the ignorance for me! You gon have wrinkles if you think SPF seasonal! But continue," she wrote. 

 

 

The comment has since garnered replies from hundreds of Instagram users who agreed that SPF is an essential part of any skincare routine — and loved her blunt response. "@badgalriri, SPF is a must," one person said. "It's the ‘But continue’ for me," a second added. "This is why we will always stan," one social media user else joked.

 

