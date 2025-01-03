Rihanna Schools Social Media Troll Like a Pro in Viral New Year's Day Post: 'You Ain’t Cute...'

Rihanna can barely enjoy a day in the new year as the incessant requests for another album flood her comments. Her clever response sent back to an unruly fan demanding new music on Jan 1 goes to show why the Fenty Beauty mogul shouldn't be messed with.

On Instagram, the Umbrella singer can be seen on video celebrating New Year's Eve with friends and, with glee, saying that she never had a drink the whole year. Captioning the post "New Year, New Me," RiRi probably wasn't prepared for what was about to come when one commenter typed out, "We want an album, forehead."

However, not long after, the Work hitmaker fired back at the critic, telling him off with wit and shutting him down. She replied, "Listen, Lorenzo! You ain’t cute enough to be calling me by my black name you dizzy f–k!"

While countless people found this banter hilarious, foul, and cute, some fans took to X to note, "Lorenzo should’ve known better ‘cause Rihanna don’t play when it comes to hate. If this was 2012 Rihanna… oh it would’ve been nastier, he’s lucky!"

Another quipped on X, "People gotta realize celebrities got feelings too, they ain’t robots."

ALSO READ: Fans React to Rihanna's Hilarious Karaoke Moment in New York City: 'She Sounds Terrible'

Although years have already passed since she released Anti in 2016, the Diamonds singer's last effort to top the music charts, Riri has not exactly been quiet on the music front. She released a couple of songs with the soundtrack of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, titled Born Again and Lift Me Up but fans have been waiting for her next LP.

Advertisement

RiRi has relayed that she's in no rush to release new music in multiple interviews over the years. However, fans can expect a new album soon enough, as she told Entertainment Tonight in June, "I have been working on the album for so long that I kinda put all that stuff aside, and now I’m prepared to go back in the studio. I’m gonna start—give me a second!"

Rihanna goes about things quite unapologetically on both fronts: how she achieves milestones musically as well as troll-handling in finesse. In the meantime, anticipation keeps increasing for her long-delayed album.

ALSO READ: Year Ender 2024: 11 Most Viral Moments of 2024 From Brat Summer To Celebrity Deaths, Diddy’s Legal Drama And More