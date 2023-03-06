Rihanna shares a cute photo of her 9-month-old son as she prepares for Academy Awards performance

Rihanna, who is for the first time nominated for Academy Awards, is currently pregnant with her second child. On Sunday, the singer shared cute pictures of her crying nine-months as she is preparing to perform the nominated song Lift Me Up at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony. Here are more details about the adorable post dropped by Rihanna.

Rihanna’s Instagram post

Rihanna’s new Instagram post on Sunday gives the glimpses of his nine month old baby boy as he can be seen crying in one of the pictures. The singer captioned this post, ‘My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him’. Rihanna’s partner and father of the baby boy wrote ‘MR. MAYERS’ with a red heart in the comment section.

The photo dump also included the nine month old baby sitting on Rihanna’s lap as they are watching the music video of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Rihanna’s track from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was nominated for the Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. This song is a tribute to late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman who died in August 2020 at the age of 43 after battling colon cancer.

The 95th Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood and will be aired live on March 12 at 5 p.m. PT.

Fans reaction

Fans were quick to react to the adorable post shared by Rihanna. One user jokingly wrote that the singer broke the baby’s ‘whittle little hard’. While the other one requested Rihanna to take the baby with her to the Oscar performance. People also commented how the boy looks just like Rihanna.

Even celebrities friends of Rihanna reacted with admiration on the post with Cara Delevingne commenting ‘That face’ along with emojis.

