Rihanna shares adorable new pictures of her son as the latter enjoys his first Easter celebrations

Rihanna is enjoying motherhood in full force and it shows. The 35-year-old pop titan, who is now expecting her second baby with beau A$AP Rocky has been sharing more and more glimpses of her baby boy lately. Speaking of which, earlier today, Rihanna took to her Instagram space and posted not one but two slideshows of pictures featuring her son who seems to be having a great time at his very first Easter celebrations. Scroll below to check them out!

Rihanna shares new pictures of her son from Easter celebrations

Earlier today, Rihanna took to her Instagram space and shared a slew of pictures of her son from his very first Easter Sunday. In the first post, the little one can be seen sitting on the grass as he put a toy egg in his mouth. He also had a grey bunny toy beside him, that matched his adorable grey bunny ears. Rihanna captioned this post, “Eastuh!!!”.

In the next post shared by the Super Bowl Halftime Show performer, the baby boy can be seen sitting in a playpen. This time, he held a children’s book titled ‘How to Catch the Easter Bunny’. The playpen also had quite a few real-life rabbits and the toddler could be seen petting one in the last photo.

Rihanna captioned the post, “Look at heeeeee!!!! shot by de birFday gal herself @mdollas11 !”

Take a look at the pictures below.

Rihanna shares her baby boy’s photos

Rihanna is expecting her second baby

In February this year, Rihanna revealed that she is pregnant for the second time during her performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. Recently, the Umbrella singer took to the story feature on Instagram and shared two new pictures. In the photos, one can see Rihanna getting food at the drive-through, as she placed a plate of spaghetti on her lap, while seated inside the car. She also captured her baby bump in the picture. While in the first photo, she used the caption ‘drive-true’, in the second snapshot, she added an emoji of a pregnant lady.

