Rihanna shares adorable video of her baby boy, says he does not want her to work out

Rihanna has shared a new video of her baby boy.

The Umbrella hitmaker keeps on treating her fans and followers to glimpses of her personal and professional lives. Speaking of which, earlier today Rihanna took to her Instagram space yet again and shared a new video of her adorable son. In the video, the 35-year-old can be seen holding her baby in her lap, as the little one smiles and coos. We also get a sneak peek of Rihanna’s baby bump. The pop titan then says “Please?” Sharing this video, she captioned the video, “Look who don’t want mommy to work out (shrugging emoji)”.

Fans react to Rihanna’s baby boy’s new video

As soon as the Super Bowl performer shared the video, it was flooded with likes and comments from fans and followers.

One fan wrote, “He don't want her to work work work work work,” referring to the chorus of her popular song. “It’s not my birthday, but it feels like my birthday after seeing this (slew of emojis)” Many other followers left red heart emojis and fire emojis.

Take a look below.

Rihanna gives a glimpse of her baby bump

In February this year, Rihanna revealed that she is pregnant for the second time during her performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. Recently, the 35-year-old pop titan took to the story feature on Instagram and shared two new pictures. In the photos, one can see Rihanna getting food at the drive-through, as she placed a plate of spaghetti on her lap, while seated inside the car. She also captured her baby bump in the picture. While in the first photo, she used the caption ‘drive-true’, in the second snapshot, she added an emoji of a pregnant lady.

