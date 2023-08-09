Rihanna shares breastfeeding pic ahead of her second baby in SavageXFenty attire, fans say 'Women are beautiful'

In a powerful display of maternal beauty and authenticity, Rihanna has once again ignited conversations surrounding motherhood. The global icon recently shared a touching snapshot of herself breastfeeding her one-year-old son, while draped in the elegant creations of her very own Savage x Fenty maternity line. As the anticipation for her second child with A$AP Rocky grows, Rihanna's image resonates deeply, prompting admiration and applause from fans around the world.

Rihanna empowers mothers with fashion

Rihanna's latest endeavor, the Savage x Fenty maternity line, made a striking debut with the release of a captivating image featuring the singer nursing her child. The clothing brand's Instagram post not only showcased Rihanna's nurturing connection with her baby boy, RZA, but also unveiled a new capsule collection designed specifically for "moms and moms-to-be." The poignant caption, "Not ur mama's maternity bras...designed by [Rihanna], approved by baby RZA," set the stage for an outpouring of love and support from fans.

Fans react to Rihanna's empowering post

Rihanna's heartwarming breastfeeding snapshot has sparked an outpouring of admiration and relatable sentiments from fans around the globe. Many have marveled at the incredible journey of motherhood, with one admirer declaring, "Pregnant with one while breastfeeding another. Women are amazing." Fondly reminiscing about the past, another fan recalled, "I remember in 2020 when I was breastfeeding I was like damn Riri needs to sell us fashionable maternity bras . Now I need another baby." The allure of Rihanna's new maternity line even led to lighthearted declarations like, "I’ll get pregnant just for this bra." The enchantment continued as fans couldn't help but swoon over the adorable presence of baby RZA in Savage x Fenty, with one exclaiming, "& not baby rza in the Savage x Fenty too I can’t ." Reflecting the broad appeal of Rihanna's creations, another supporter shared, "I’ve been looking forward to a maternity line even though I don’t have any kids." Amidst the compliments, the star's radiant pregnancy glow also garnered its fair share of attention, with a fan playfully noting, "It’s like she’s even prettier pregnant." These heartfelt reactions underscore the profound impact of Rihanna's empowering display of motherhood and her innovative approach to maternity fashion.

