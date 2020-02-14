Rihanna shares picture from recording studio; Is she working on R9 music? Find Out

Rihanna is reassuring her fans that she is working on new music by uploading a picture from a recording studio. Read on to know more about her upcoming project.

Rihanna hasn’t released a new song in a while and his fans are eagerly waiting to hear something from her. So, in her latest social media update, the singer reassured her fans that she is, in fact, working on her new music. The singer posted a picture of a soundboard from her recording studio. “Gand Back in the STU” she wrote on the picture posted on her story. While the singer hasn’t teased any of her upcoming songs or music yet, she has been talking about working on a project in various interviews.

Although she hasn’t revealed that the official title of the content she is about to release, during interviews and media interaction, the singer refers to it as R9. During a recent interview with The Cut, the 31-year-old singer spoke about her upcoming music. When asked about her valentine's day plan, considering she is currently sparking romance rumours with ASAP Rocky, the singer said she is going to in the studio. She said that she is working with an artist and she very excited about the collaboration but she did not reveal his name.

In January, Shaggy revealed that he passed on a collaboration with Riri because he was asked to audition for the record. During a recent interview with Daily Star,the 51-year-old rapper stated that while he was approached for the much-anticipated project, he said no because he did not want to audition for it. Although he did mention that the 31-year-old singer’s upcoming album’s line-up includes a lot of “great people”.

During an interaction with Vogue, the songstress revealed that her album with be a reggae-inspired piece of work. Recently, she even replied to a fan who asked, “where is the m.u.s.i.c. ???” on Instagram. “I know I know sis. I’m doing music. Simultaneously doing lingerie, makeup, film, amongst a couple other things that I enjoy. when the music is ready, you won’t have to ask for it. But it’s coming. Just not today sis. I’m hype too tho, it can’t come soon enough for me,” she promised her fan.

