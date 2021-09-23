Rihanna shares an update on upcoming album; TEASES it will be 'completely different'

Rihanna's fans have waited a long time for her to release new music and during the recent Savage x Fenty show, the singer finally gave an update on the highly anticipated album. Revealing that she has been experimenting, RiRi teased that her new album will be "completely different." Hearing that, the anticipation has certainly doubled among fans.

Rihanna stated that like fashion, she has been experimenting with her music too, and hence it will have an unexpected quality this time. Adding on about what fans can expect from her new album, RiRi said, "You’re not going to expect what you hear. Just put that in your mind. Whatever you know of Rihanna is not going to be what you hear. I’m really experimenting. Music is like fashion. You should be able to play. I should be able to wear whatever I want. I treat music the same way. So I’m having fun and it’s going to be completely different", via AP.

Rihanna last released her album in 2016 and ever since then, fans have been asking her to release new music. In the meantime, RiRi has been busy working on her fashion and beauty brand and recently was also declared a billionaire by Forbes. The Barbadian singer became the wealthiest female musician in the world.

Rihanna has also been busy with her personal life as she made her romance with her boyfriend ASAP Rocky official after months of dating rumours. In May this year, ASAP Rocky confessed his feelings for the singer in his first public statement about her as he called her the love of his life.

