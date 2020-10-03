Rihanna sheds some light on the theme for her new album: I just want to have fun with music

Rihanna, in an interview, revealed how she's already held "tons of writing camps" for her new album while weighing what she personally wants to put out as an artist.

It was back in 2016 when Rihanna released her eighth album ANTI, which took over No. 1 on Billboard 200 while giving us hit singles like Work ft. Drake and Needed Me. While we've been blessed with many successful RiRi collaborations since then like Wild Thoughts with DJ Khaled and Loyalty with Kendrick Lamar, fans have been anxiously waiting for their idol to release her next album. In the past, the 32-year-old singer has teased about her new album but there hasn't been a confirmation on the 'when' part.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Rihanna shared a tiny glimpse at the theme of her music for the new album. RiRi disclosed that she's already held "tons of writing camps" which is where songwriters are put into groups in order to create original tracks for artists. The Love on the Brain singer has been asking herself questions like what she feels as an artist personally about the music, what she wants to put out, does she want to play it with her art and how does she want to interpret that. There's also the question of how she wants to reimagine her music because it's been so structured before.

"You do pop, you did this genre, you do that, you do radio, but now it’s just like, what makes me happy? I just want to have fun with music. Everything is so heavy. The world that we live in is a lot. It’s overwhelming every single day. And with the music, I’m using that as my outlet," Rihanna added.

Moreover, Rihanna confessed to AP that she wants to go on tour but can't because of the COVID-19 pandemic so she's stuck with music that she loves. Now, RiRi is trying to figure out how she can create visuals to that which is a challenge as well."But I love challenges so, you know, I'm gonna get it done," Rihanna excitedly concluded.

