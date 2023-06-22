Rihanna shines in glamorous dress at A$AP Rocky’s concert; Rapper wins hearts as he proudly calls her 'wife'

During the 2023 Cannes Lions Festival, the Spotify concert headlined by A$AP Rocky took an unexpected turn when Rihanna made a surprise appearance. The heavily pregnant star arrived at the venue just as her beau's performance began.

As A$AP Rocky took the stage, he referred to Rihanna as his "wife," adding further excitement to the crowd. Throughout the concert, Rihanna appeared at ease, her excitement soaring as she showcased adorable dance moves and wore a radiant smile. It was an unforgettable moment, capturing the magic between Rihanna and A$AP Rocky on that Cannes Lions stage.

ALSO READ: Rihanna and ASAP Rocky make a style statement as they step out for a stroll; Deets inside

A$AP Rocky dedicates a song for his 'Beautiful Wife'

In a heartfelt moment during his second set, the Harlem rapper brought a smile to Rihanna's face with a special dedication, proclaiming a song for his "beautiful wife in the building!"

The enchanting evening continued as the couple basked in the company of their friends in the VIP area. As A$AP Rocky commanded attention from marketing execs, the press, and an array of celebrities, all eyes were drawn to the radiant presence of the Diamonds singer, capturing precious moments through their phone cameras.

Among the distinguished guests were the hilarious Tiffany Haddish, the charismatic Dale Moss from The Bachelorette, influential personalities such as Jake Shane, Tinx, David Dobrik, and Cameron Dallas, and the talented cast members of Saturday Night Live, including Chloe Fineman, Bowen Yang, Ego Nwodim, and Mikey Day. It was a star-studded affair, with the power couple shining brightly at the center of the whole event.

A star-studded musical evening

The highly anticipated Spotify event, known for its exclusive beach setting, featured captivating performances by music icons like the Foo Fighters and Disclosure as well.

The demand for entry was so high that people started lining up as early as 8 p.m., even though the venue was already at full capacity. The queue stretched along the block, with some holding the prized QR codes for entry while others hoped for a miracle.

Fans without tickets eagerly watched from the Croisette, hoping to catch a glimpse of their favorite celebrities at this star-studded gathering.

Amidst the joy of parenthood, the Lift Me Up singer and her partner, both 34 years old, have embraced the beautiful journey of raising their 1-year-old son, Rza, born in May 2022. Adding to their happiness, Rihanna made a stunning announcement during her electrifying Super Bowl halftime performance in February, revealing her second pregnancy.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Rihanna looking to tie the knot with ASAP Rocky before releasing a new album? Find out