Rihanna shows face of his son on British Vogue Cover with ASAP Rocky; Calls pregnancy fashion 'piece of cake'

On Wednesday afternoon, the singer landed the latest cover of British Vogue where she can be seen alongside rapper ASAP Rocky and their son. Photographed by superstar duo Vinoodh and Inez, the March 2023 cover shows the family walking on a beach. The chart-topping pop icon appeared on the cover slaying a high-slit black dress with the rapper standing beside her and holding their baby boy. Rocky was acing the all-leather look paired with a diamond necklace. Their adorable son, on the other hand, was shirtless and had a cute smile on his face.

Rihanna is yet again in the headlines for her new magazine cover that she graced with her son and ASAP Rocky. The bad girl ‘Ri’ has officially introduced her son to the world in her first family portrait for ‘Vogue’.

Rihanna: Expecting a second child with ASAP Rocky?

The duo welcomed their first child in May 2022 and are now expecting their second child. The pregnancy news comes as a surprise to many since the couple’s first child is just 8 months old. The ‘Goldie’ rapper is super excited over the new addition to their family as he was all smiles when ‘Ri’ announced the news during her stunning performance at the Super Bowl.

Everything Rihanna said about parenthood

The family of three and soon-to-be of four looks ravishing on the cover of the March issue of British Vogue, in which the 35-year-old singer also discusses her journey to parenthood and life with her husband. Rihanna says, "When you have a baby, everything changes." It’s not been a year since Rihanna became a mother to her first baby and now she is expecting her second child whom she revealed during her Super Bowl halftime concert. She was seen flaunting her baby bump during her performance. Furthermore, she said “Essentially, from one person I became two” and added “You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It’s nuts.”

Speaking more about pregnancy fashion, be it during her first child or recent Super Bowl appearance, Rihanna has always been a top sport. When asked the same, she said, “Dressing for pregnancy was such a piece of cake.”

