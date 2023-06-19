Rihanna shows off growing baby bump in jersey dress during casual outing with A$AP Rocky; DEETS here

Rihanna has been making headlines whether it is for her professional or personal life. She was recently announced as the part of Louis Vuitton’s Pharrell latest campaign of the menswear collection. On the personal front, she has been expecting a second baby with her partner A$AP Rocky. She announced her second pregnancy during the headlining set of the 2023 Super Bowl.

Rihanna has never been afraid to show off her baby bump. In her recent outing, the singer was photographed in a casual yet stylish outfit. Here is everything to know about the same.

Rihanna’s recent outing

Rihanna was spotted on a casual outing with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky in Los Angeles. The singer looked stunning in black and white sports jersey dress designed with red bold letters in the front. She styled her dress with a black varsity jacket along with black and white sneakers. The singer opted for a glowing makeup look with red lipstick and kept her hair down in long curls. She accessorized her look with silver hoop earrings and gold necklace.

On the other hand, A$AP Rocky also kept his look casual in a long-sleeved white shirt and jeans. He paired his look with a black and white baseball cap along with sunglasses.

Previously, Rihanna stunned in another look while at the dinner at Giogio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica. The singer was seen wearing silver sheer leggings and a gray t-shirt which she topped with a brown fur coat. She accessorized her look with strappy heels and earrings and necklace.

Rihanna at present

Rihanna is getting closer to welcoming her second child. She also shares one-year old son RZA Athelston Mayers with partner A$AP Rocky.

The Diamonds singer is also focusing on her beauty line Fenty Beauty and might soon release her new album after about seven years.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Rihanna overtakes Beyoncé and Taylor Swift to claim the top spot on Forbes’ richest self-made women