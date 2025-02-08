Rihanna Slams Social Media User for Using Her AI-Generated Voice on Their Post; Comments ‘Who TF Is…’

Rihanna slammed the Instagram user for using her AI-generated voice in their social media post. After catching hold of the account, the musician commented on the post, following which the admin admitted of the bad move.

A video, titled Rihanna’s most expensive products, was uploaded on the page called The Scroll TV. The clip included the voiceover of the artist, which in reality happened to be generated technologically.

Under the video, the Diamonds singer commented, "Who tf is this talking??!"

The admin went on to pin the comment and replied to the musician that it was "AI-generated." They added, "Yes, it is.” The voice of Rihanna was taken from the musician’s press conference ahead of her performance during the halftime of the Super Bowl game in 2023.

The social media user made it sound like the Work crooner in answering the questions in the interview.

Meanwhile, the caption of the post went on to read, "From a $13.8 million Beverly Hills mansion with a spa and breathtaking views to a $1 million crystal-embellished piano by Bösendorfer, Rihanna knows how to live it up in style.”

It further stated, "Her lifestyle reflects her hard work, talent, and unapologetic embrace of the finer things in life."

However, Rihanna is not the first of the celebrities to call out the use of artificial intelligence in the wrong way. Previously, the Forrest Gump star, Tom Hanks, claimed that multiple advertisements had been using his voice to promote the products. He had also warned his fans to beware of the scam that might happen by the people using his voice.

The actor revealed in 2024, "These ads have been created without my consent, fraudulently and through AI.” He further added, "I have nothing to do with these posts or the products and treatments, or the spokespeople touting these cures."

On the work front, Rihanna has been preparing for her upcoming Smurfs film, which will be released in 2025.