Rihanna spotted with new boyfriend A$AP Rocky for the first time after alleged romance rumours

Rihanna and Kendal Jenner's ex-flame A$AP Rocky have been dating each other for some time. Meanwhile, the paparazzi spotted them for the first time together on Wednesday evening.

Rihanna has created a lot of buzz in the media of late not because of her songs or albums but because of her relationship rumours. Recently, there were reports about the 32-year old singing diva dating her long-time friend A$AP Rocky. For the unversed, the latter earlier dated Kendall Jenner. Just when people were trying to figure out the romance rumours, the new couple of the showbiz industry were spotted together for the first time thereby sending fans into a frenzy.

Yes, you heard it right. According to a report by Daily Mail, Rihanna and Rocky have been seen taking a stroll around New York City while walking side by side each other. The Diamonds singer decked up to protect herself from the chilly weather by wearing a pair of white sweatpants and an oversized jacket teamed up with a pair of matching shoes. She is also spotted wearing a black cap beneath her raised hood.

Talking about Rocky, he is seen wearing a camouflage print jacket teamed up with a pair of green pants and matching shoes. Both of them adhered to the present norms and wore masks keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic that has badly affected the US. As per another report by People, the newly minted couple is said to be in the initial stage of their romantic relationship. Both of them have also toured together back in the year 2013. Not only that but Rocky also featured in one of Rihanna’s songs named Cockiness in 2011.

Also Read: Rihanna has a new man in her life; Diamond singer reportedly dating Kendall Jenner’s ex A$AP Rocky

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Daily Mail

Share your comment ×