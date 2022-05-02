Rihanna supports A$AP Rocky at his LA performance after their intimate baby shower bash last week

Pregnant Rihanna was seen cheering for boyfriend A$AP Rocky during his recent performance in LA at the Smokers Club Festival on Saturday. The performance was Rocky's first public appearance since his recent arrest in a shooting case for which the rapper was released on bail. The concert also took place after the duo celebrated their baby shower.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky surprised everyone after they hosted an intimate baby shower bash that was "Rave themed" last week. While a few photos from their party made it to the internet, Rihanna did not officially share a glimpse of the same. In the meantime, following the baby shower bash, the couple got together again as Rihanna supported her boyfriend during his recent performance.

A video of Rihanna standing backstage while Rocky was performing on stage showed her vibing to his music as she cheered for him and was also seen taking a video of the same. Rihanna who is currently in her third trimester was seen flaunting her baby bump. The couple is expecting their first child together and have been excited to embrace parenthood.

Rihanna and Rocky made their relationship official last year after the rapper referred to her as his "the one" in an interview. The couple recently also enjoyed a getaway together as they headed to Rihanna's native country, Barbados to spend some time together. The duo have also been spotted heading out on regular date nights amid the pregnancy and it has been a delight to witness Rihanna's amazing pregnancy fashion.

ALSO READ: Rihanna claps back at commenters who called her maternity fashion 'indecent'