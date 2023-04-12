Rihanna surpassed Katy Perry and became the most followed woman on Twitter

After surpassing Katy Perry to become the most followed woman on Twitter, Rihanna has added another great accomplishment to her résumé.

As Rihanna develops as a performer, musician, and businesswoman, the announcement marks a critical turning point in her career. She has found recognition and success in a variety of fields, including music, fashion, and cosmetics.

According to Social Blade, the fourth most followed Twitter account worldwide is that of the "Rude Boy" singer. Justin Bieber, who ranks third with 113,171,252 followers, and US President Barack Obama, who ranks second, are her main rivals. (132,941,739 followers).

Elon Musk, who obtained possession of the social media platform in October 2022, is presently in the lead with 134,341,896 followers.

After appearing at the Super Bowl halftime show earlier this year, the singer, whose real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, also garnered media attention.

Her live comeback performance attracted an average of 118.7 million people, ranking it as the second-most-viewed halftime show in history. The record is now held by Katy Perry's 2015 performance, which averaged 121 million viewers.

