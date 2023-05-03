Rihanna talks about second pregnancy at Met Gala 2023, says 'it's so different from the first one'

Barbadian singer Rihanna is currently pregnant with her second child and she is glowing and happy. The pop star talked about her second pregnancy during her appearance at the 2023 Met Gala with boyfriend A$AP Rocky and here's what she had to say.

Rihanna shed light on second pregnancy, reveals how it's different

Talking about her pregnancy to Entertainment Tonight, Rihanna said, "It's so different from the first one. No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything's different, but I'm enjoying it. I feel good. I feel energetic." The Rude Boy hitmaker gave birth to her first child, son Noah in May last year. Talking about the almost one-year-old baby boy of hers, Rihanna said, "I'm in love. I'm obsessed and I don't even feel guilty about it."

A$AP added, "[He's] growing big. Beautiful, happy baby." Rihanna announced her second pregnancy at the 2023 Super Bowl much to the surprise and delight of fans worldwide. "When you become a mom, there's something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world — you can do anything. And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was... there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. It's important for my son to see that," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, Rihanna made a fashionably late appearance at the 2023 Met Gala as she made a dramatic entrance with A$AP. The 35-year-old wore a white Valentino gown with a cape made of embroidered white flowers and a long train. As per reports, the cape featured 30 camellias, 500 petals, and 25 leaves. It was also crafted by 30 seamstresses and was in honour of the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld who inspired this year's theme.

Rihanna accessorized the look with white sunglasses that had fake eyelashes stuck onto them, a stunning red lip, a gorgeous choker-style necklace, pretty pendant earrings, and a sleek hairstyle. By her side was her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky who wore a black suit jacket on the top with a kilt skirt over a pair of jeans at the bottom. As per reports, Rihanna had a 3 am jewel fitting worth $25 million on Saturday, prior to Monday's Met Gala.