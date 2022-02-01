Rihanna is 'thrilled' about becoming a mom; Dad to be ASAP Rocky has 'never loved her more'

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are all set to become parents and the big news has left fans in a tizzy. The excitement surrounding Rihanna's pregnancy is huge as she gears up to welcome her first child. As per US Weekly, Rihanna and Rocky are extremely "excited to become parents." The announcement came in surprise photos of RiRi flaunting her baby bump.

According to a US Weekly source, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are happier than ever and especially the dad-to-be has been "obsessed" with the Fenty Beauty founder. Speaking about the same, the source added, "ASAP is obsessed with Rihanna and feels he has never loved her more than when she’s pregnant. They’re both very excited to be parents", via US Weekly.

The source also spoke about Rihanna being "thrilled" about her pregnancy maintaining that she has wanted to be a mom for many years and is excited that it's finally happening.

Considering Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's successful careers in the music industry, their soon-to-be-born baby is already being touted to be the industry's royalty. The duo after being close friends for years, confirmed their romance in February 2020. Rocky spoke about his relationship with Rihanna for the first time in May 2021 and called her the "love of his life." Gushing about her, he told GQ, "[It’s] so much better when you got The One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s The One."

The couple hasn't been in a hurry to get engaged or married and have been happy about spending as much time together as they can.

