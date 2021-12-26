Rihanna treats fans with a rare childhood snap on Christmas and it’s too cute to miss; See post

While the Bad Gal didn't surprise us with a new album for Christmas, she did share a sweet throwback picture of herself on Santa's lap with her Instagram followers. Rihanna took to her Instagram on Christmas Day to post a cute photo of herself in an orange T-shirt and pants from the 1980s with Santa Claus. While there was no caption, fans quickly flooded the comments section to wish her a Merry Christmas.

Check out her post here:

While one user wrote, "MY FAVORITE RIHANNA ERA." Other user wrote, "Santa got nothing on you for the good you do." Though the singer is yet to post about her Christmas plans today, this innocence in the childhood post of the star is surely winning our hearts. Meanwhile, in other news, some rumours were doing rounds on social media about Rihanna being pregnant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky's child. However, the pop Queen finally responded to them and shut down those rumours in a way that only Rihanna can!

Due to the orange outfit she wore during her appearance at the event when she was honoured a National Hero in Barbados, people assumed the singer was pregnant. However, after a DM interaction with a fan, Rihanna cleared the air about being pregnant and rejected any pregnancy rumours.

However, in a 2020 interview with Vogue, Rihanna had revealed that she would want to have 3 to 4 kids by the time she is 42. She had also added that she would want to be a mother even if she doesn't find the right partner.

ALSO READ:PHOTOS: Rihanna effortlessly combines style and comfort as she looks ravishing in red for a dinner night out