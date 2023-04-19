'Rihanna was the drunkest I've ever been': Seth Meyers reveals drink-off with musician where he passed out

American comedian Seth Meyers has revealed details about a drink-off he went against singer Rihanna and massively failed to keep up. The duo drank cocktails and beers and played drinking games during the segment. Continue reading to know what the 49-year-old television host said about that incident with the 35-year-old Fenty Beauty founder.

Seth Meyer's drink-off against Rihanna

Meyers appeared on Monday, April 18's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden where he spoke up about the wild drink-off he took part in. Recalling the incident from June 2019, he revealed that he was filming for his show Late Night with Seth Meyers' segment Day Drinking with Rihanna when the alcohol overdose happened.

"Rihanna was the drunkest I've ever been, and it was worth every second of it. First of all, I should note that — hate to break the news here — but she's younger than me. We drank the same amount and then she definitely went out, like she was fine. She walked out, she looked as good as she did when we started," Meyers revealed. This segment has also featured stars and musicians like Lizzo, the Jonas Brothers, and Lorde, among others.

"I went home, immediately fell asleep in the hallway of my apartment. Got in the door, fell asleep. My wife passive-aggressively, James, put a water next to my head and went to bed," he continued. Meyers even shared a photo of himself passed out on his back in his hallway, with his cell phone resting on his chest. "I like that I have my phone on my chest just in case Rihanna called," he joked with Corden.

"Seth and Rihanna spend a day drinking at The Jane Hotel, where they do things like drink Rihanna-themed cocktails, dish out advice to one another and give Seth a Fenty Beauty makeover,' the official description of the drinking segment reads. Meanwhile, fans loved the video and their comments prove just how much they enjoyed it. One user wrote, "RiRi could have fun anywhere with anyone but I love that Seth knows how to have fun with whoever is in front of him!!! This had me in stitches!!!"

Another said, "Rihanna's laugh just makes you giggle too. This video just radiates with good vibes [laughing face emoji]." A third commented, "This was by far the best day drinking. When he whacked the head off the chocolate bunny, with her watching incredulously, I cry-laughed. And he was drunk as a skunk, and he still paused to ask, wait, your best guess for the title of Avatar was Unicorn?!"

While one user replied, "I never knew how much I would genuinely enjoy Rihanna's laugh. Very contagious. Great all around from both Rihanna and Seth. Kinda more smitten; with both of them," another felt, "This was the best one ever. I really want them to do this again but this time longer. I wouldn't even complain if it's 40 minutes lol. This was REALLY fun wow."