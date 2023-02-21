Rihanna wins NAACP Image Awards for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever song; Beyoncé bags 3 trophies

Rihanna and Beyoncé continue to dominate headlines with their accolades. Both the pop megastars are among the first artists to be honoured at the NAACP Image Awards 2023. While Rihanna and Beyoncé were awarded in non-televised categories on Monday, the main event is scheduled for Saturday. Rihanna wins NAACP Image Awards 2023

Rihanna’s song Lift Me Up which featured on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever won the NAACP award for Outstanding Music Video/ Music Album. The song sort of marked Rihanna’s comeback to music, who has not released an album in 7 years. It has earned her nods in several other major award ceremonies this year, including the Grammys, Critics Choice Awards, and an Oscar nomination for best original song.

Rihanna, who celebrates her 35th birthday today, has had a wonderful few weeks lately. She recently delivered an amazing performance at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, which marked her return to the stage after several years. She not only made headlines for performing 9 months postpartum, but also shocked everyone when she displayed her baby bump in all its glory, thus announcing her second pregnancy on an elevated world stage. Rihanna became the first star to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show pregnant. Beyoncé bags honour at NAACP Image Awards 2023 Apart from Rihanna, Beyoncé too was honoured with recognition at the NAACP event. The pop star won in 3 categories: Outstanding Female Artist, Outstanding Album, and Outstanding Soul/ R&B song for her number Cuff It.

Earlier this year, Beyoncé made history at the 65th Grammy Awards as she became the most-decorated artist at the Grammys in history. This year, she won three trophies at the prestigious event, bringing her total number of wins to 32. Beyoncé broke the record for most Grammy wins with her 32nd award for her album Renaissance in the best dance/electronic album category. Earlier, she won her 31st award for the best R&B song for her song Cuff It, which made her tie with George Solti. Solti had set the record back in 1997, when he won his last award for the best opera recording, before passing away the same year.

