Rihanna worried about downfall after Forbes’ Billionaire title; Says ‘I don't want to be this icon’

After the massive success of her beauty and fashion line, Rihanna recently celebrated er Fenty lingerie’s new collection showcase. And during the event was asked about here recently achieved ‘billionaire’ title. If you didn’t know, the singer and entrepreneur, 33, was declared a billionaire last month by Forbes, thanks to her Fenty fashion and beauty brands and her music career. Forbes claimed Rihanna is worth an estimated USD 1.7 billion, making her the wealthiest female musician in the world, and the second-wealthiest female entertainer behind Oprah Winfrey.

And while talking about her new title, Riri admitted that she finds it intimidating and scary. “It's scary. I do think about it all the time. I make it a point to think about it, because I… get scared when, you know, the pedestal comes into play and we'll put you up there and they keep wanting to put you up there… I'm like, ‘No, I want to be on the ground.’ I want to feel my feet on the ground because I know it's not going to be a fall at all if anything, right?... I don't want to be this icon… I want to remember who I am,” Riri told Extra.

Nevertheless, the singer expressed that she’s grateful she can inspire young women. “I think that is what makes it worth it. That's what I want. That's what I worked for. I want to be able to share my inspiration, I want to be able to be an inspiration, and I want to be inspired by even my fans, people who look up to me, I look up to them,” she added.

