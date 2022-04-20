Rihanna's boyfriend ASAP Rocky arrested from airport following 2021 shooting investigation; Reports

A$AP Rocky was allegedly detained on Wednesday at LAX airport in connection with an alleged shooting. The 33-year-old rapper had just returned from a vacation in Barbados, where he was joined by pregnant girlfriend Rihanna, when he was arrested at the Los Angeles airport, according to reports, as per Page Six.

The rapper, actual name Rakim Mayers, had been under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, but this had not been made public, according to reports. The accident is believed to have occurred at 10:20 p.m. on November 6 between Vista Del Mar and Selma Ave. According to NBC News, the victim, who survived the gunshot, allegedly informed authorities that Rocky approached him with a pistol on the street while accompanied by two others. The guy alleges Rocky fired at him up to four times, with one of the rounds grazing his left hand.

However, Rocky was arrested only hours after returning from a beach vacation in Barbados with his girlfriend Rihanna, 34. They are expecting their first child together after Rihanna announced her pregnancy in February. The We Found Love singer is expecting a child this spring. Meanwhile, the couple's relationship has been called into question in recent days after allegations that Rocky cheated on Rihanna, prompting them to separate. Rocky was said to be romantically engaged with shoe designer Amina Muaddi, but she quickly shot down the rumours.

Amina took to Instagram on Friday night to rubbish the claims she had been having an affair with the rapper behind her friend and collaborator's back. To set the record right, Amina termed the "vile" fake news that had been circulating on the internet in recent days "malicious," and showed her respect and love for Rihanna.

