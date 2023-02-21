Rihanna’s dad discovered her daughter’s second pregnancy during Super Bowl

Like the rest of the world, Rihanna’s dad too was shocked when he found out her daughter’s pregnancy during the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show. In fact, Ronald Fenty, her dad was unaware of her second pregnancy when he flew from Barbados to Glendale to witness the game.

“Oh God! My baby looks pregnant – that’s what Ronal said to his partner when he noticed Rihanna’s baby bump at the super bowl. He has no clue that his daughter is going to be a mother again and expecting her second child with ASAP Rocky. Besides, Ronald said that her daughter brought him tickets for the show, but didn’t mention anything about the pregnancy. This time, Fenty is hoping for a granddaughter since he has four grandsons already.