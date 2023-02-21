Rihanna’s dad discovered her daughter’s second pregnancy during Super Bowl
Oh god! My Baby looks pregnant said Rihanna’s dad when she revealed her baby bump during Super Bowl 2023. Read inside to know more!
Like the rest of the world, Rihanna’s dad too was shocked when he found out her daughter’s pregnancy during the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show. In fact, Ronald Fenty, her dad was unaware of her second pregnancy when he flew from Barbados to Glendale to witness the game.
“Oh God! My baby looks pregnant – that’s what Ronal said to his partner when he noticed Rihanna’s baby bump at the super bowl. He has no clue that his daughter is going to be a mother again and expecting her second child with ASAP Rocky. Besides, Ronald said that her daughter brought him tickets for the show, but didn’t mention anything about the pregnancy. This time, Fenty is hoping for a granddaughter since he has four grandsons already.
Rihanna’s Relationship With Her Father
While Rihanna’s life seems perfect now, she has faced a lot of difficulties over the years. She had a strained relationship with her father, which affected her relationship with Chris Brown. Rihanna has watched her father struggle with drug and alcohol addiction. During her childhood, Rihanna and her father would argue a lot. Later Rihanna’s mother, Monica Braithwaite, gave divorce to her father while Rihanna looked after her two younger brothers so that her mother could raise them. She even filed a lawsuit against her father for misusing her name in his entertainment company.
Rihanna: Expecting a second child with ASAP Rocky
The Umbrella singer and ASAP Rocky welcomed their first child in May 2022 and are now expecting their second child. The pregnancy news came as a surprise to many, including Rihanna’s father. It’s not been a year since Rihanna become a mother to her first baby and now, she confirmed her pregnancy with a second child during the Super Bowl show. The ‘Goldie’ rapper and Rihanna are super excited about the new addition to their family and can’t wait to become parents again.
Also read: Rihanna opens up about being unapologetic: I am that annoying girl who is going to talk about everything | PINKVILLA
Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". C... Read more