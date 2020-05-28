Rihanna's demo of Selena Gomez's Same Old Love leaks online; Fans can’t decide which version is better

Rihanna's demo version of Selena Gomez's popular track Same Old Love leaked online and the fans are going gaga over it. Check out the reaction.

An old clip of Rihanna belting out Selena Gomez's smash hit Same Old Love has leaked online and the fans can’t get enough. Selena dropped the track in 2015 and it featured in her studio album, Revival. The song was an overnight success, and has been certified 3x platinum. However, before the track found its way into Selena’s album, it was offered to RiRi for her album ANTI. While the singer did record a demo for a test run, she did not include it in her album.

When Selena released the song, it was speculated that the track was about her on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber. However, the song was written by British musician Charli XCX along with Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Benny Blanco, Ross Golan, and Tor Erik Hermansen. Back in 2016, Charli opened up about the journey of the track and mentioned that although Rihanna was about to sing the song, at some point the direction of her album changed and she did not take the song.

Check out the song here:

@rihanna - Same Old Love (demo) siento dizer que na voz da Rihanna ficou muito melhor. pic.twitter.com/oFpb64pdHN — Patricio (@SarcasticAh1986) May 28, 2020

“Then I think Selena heard it and was into it, and she sang it, and it just suited her voice and her story so well. The song felt so emotional and real coming from her. I was really happy she cut it; it felt very powerful,” he explained. Now, after all these year, RiRi’s version of the song leaked online and the fans are going gaga over it and can’t decide with version is better.

“HAVE YALL HEARD Rihanna’s version of Same Old Love?!? Selena’s version was great, it got me through it, but I just had a mini stroke listening to Rihanna sing it!!!!! Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes,” a fan wrote. “same old love playing on one station and lytlm on another right after whew miss gomez is a legend,” another fan wrote. “We all love Rihanna but Selena slayed Same Old Love, it’s perfect,” another tweet read.

Check out the reaction here:

an official collaboration between selena gomez, rihanna and charli xcx on same old love is what we all need right now. — (@cyrusey_) May 28, 2020

rihanna dropped her version of same old love 2020 just got better im now at peace — (@sourxpuss) May 28, 2020

rihanna’s version of same old love is 100x better than the orignal periodt — (@paolakillaa) May 28, 2020

We all love Rihanna but Selena slayed Same Old Love, it’s perfect pic.twitter.com/FOXd4bi5e6 — Antoinette Garcia (@antonetttte) May 28, 2020

I’m drowning to Rihanna’s Same old love — Glendale Cristino (@gelcristiknows) May 28, 2020

HAVE YALL HEARD Rihanna’s version of Same Old Love?!? Selena’s version was great, it got me through it, but I just had a mini stroke listening to Rihanna sing it!!!!! — (@kaceyabitz35) May 28, 2020

wow rihanna really ate that same old love song right up — (@barbiebIing) May 28, 2020

