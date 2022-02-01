Rihanna's father reacts to her pregnancy; Reveals how she broke the happy news to the family

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are all set to welcome their first child together and not only fans but their families are also excited about the same. Rihanna confirmed her pregnancy by showing off her baby bump while on a stroll in Harlem with Rocky. The news has also left Rihanna's father Ronald Fenty thrilled who told Page Six that he's "ecstatic."

Speaking to Page Six about Rihanna gearing up to become a mom, her father maintained that she's going to be a great mother and added, "I’m so happy that I jumped for joy. I’m still so excited. Rihanna always said that she wanted children, she loves kids. She always takes care of her cousins’ kids…she’s going to be a good mom."

It seems Rihanna's dad has already been impressed with Rocky and had even described him as a "cool guy" maintaining that he liked him after they were introduced by the singer in February 2020.

Despite having a rocky relationship in the past, it seems Rihanna and her father have reconciled. The soon-to-be grandfather also told Page Six on how the Umbrella singer broke the happy news to the family and stated that she called him on Sunday. Fenty also added that he received some photos from the singer as she announced her pregnancy.

While this is Rihanna's first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, previously in an interview with British Vogue, the singer had maintained that she would want to have three-four kids. The singer had also admitted that she wouldn't mind being a single mom.

ALSO READ: Rihanna is 'thrilled' about becoming a mom; Dad to be ASAP Rocky has 'never loved her more'