Rihanna's foundation donates whopping USD 15 million to mental health services amid social unrest & COVID 19

Amid the ongoing civil unrest and COVID-19 crisis in the USA, Rihanna's foundation donated USD 15 million to mental health services. Read on to know more.

Rihanna is using her charitable organization, The Clara Lionel Foundation, to support mental health services amid the ongoing social unrest and the coronavirus pandemic in the USA. The songstress, in collaboration with Twitter’s Jack Dorsey, announced a USD 15 million donation to several organizations committed to mental health services, Daily Mail reported. “Racial injustices perpetrated by systems built to keep people safe are exacerbating the Coronavirus’ mental health impact on individuals and families across the United States,” the Umbrella singer’s foundation asserted in a statement.

“Even as the majority of states have begun lifting restrictions in recent days, millions of Americans continue to face daunting challenges when it comes to their health, mental and economic well-being,” the statement read. Rihanna's foundation noted the 'dramatic rise in demand' for increased providers of mental health and suicide prevention support, particularly those serving children, at-risk students, and LGBTQ youth, lead to the donation. According to the statement, the donation will be focused on addressing mental health issues, food insecurity, income loss, and the needs of individuals excluded from federal stimulus programs in Newark and Chicago.

In March, Rihanna’s Foundation donated USD 5 million to join the fight against the deadly virus. According to a statement given by CLF’s executive director Justine Lucas, the funds were used to support local food banks serving at-risk communities in the US, Just Jared reported. It was stated that the money will be used for the acceleration of testing and care in Haiti and Malawi and for healthcare worker training.

