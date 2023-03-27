Rihanna’s home on crime streak from man trying to propose to now her driver’s car stolen; DEETS inside

Now it seems that Rihanna’s home is suffering from a bad crime streak. The recent one being one of her driver’s cars getting stolen just outside her residence.

Regular incidents like this might shake Rihanna’s family as they already have a child in a home with a second one due soon. The recent stealing and trespassing incidents will surely leave the global icon concerned about the safety and privacy of the children. However, we are still not sure whether the Work singer was at home at the time of the incident.

Here is everything that we know about this incident.

Rihanna’s driver car reported stolen

As per TMZ, Rihanna’s driver gave a statement to the police that he pulled over to her Los Angeles area home last week and ran back home with the engine still running and keys in the car. When the driver came back outside, the 2012 Audi sedan was gone and couldn’t be found anywhere. Now the driver believes that someone just jumped in the car and drove away with it while he was inside the house. The Los Angeles police are investigating but it seems that the thief has made a clean escape. Rihanna has not made any comment on the given situation.

Previously, one man trespassed into Rihanna’s property and claimed that he wanted to propose to the singer. The man was not able to get beyond the driveway as he was quickly caught by Rihanna’s security. He was questioned by the cops and later released as the man was not able to pass beyond the driveway. As per the reports this incident had Rihanna quite shaken up because she is worried about the safety and security of her children.

