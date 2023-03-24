Rihanna's Los Angeles home gets invaded by unidentified man trying to propose her; police took action

Rihanna’s home seems to be swarming with police officers as one man showed up at her doorstep to propose to the singer. This must have certainly shocked the Work singer with a small baby boy at home and another baby on the way.

Yet this is not the first time that Rihanna’s home was targeted by an intruder. These incidents have caused concerns about the privacy and safety of the celebrities along with prompting a debate about obsessive fans who go a step beyond. Here is everything that you need to know about this shocking incident which made Rihanna’s home hotspot of police activity.

Rihanna’s Los Angeles home invasion

A California based man reportedly tried to sneak into Rihanna's home to ask her hand in marriage on Thursday. This unidentified man was immediately stopped by Rihanna’s security team and soon the cops were called. This man was arrested at her residence around 12:30 for trespassing. The police escorted the trespasser in sweatpants and bright red hoodie but since he did not go further than the Work singer’s driveway he was later released after simple questioning.

It remains unclear whether Rihanna, A$AP Rocky along with their son were at home at the time of the incident. The singer has not yet commented on this situation of unwanted visitors.

2018 incident

Earlier in 2018 also Rihanna’s home was targeted by an unwanted visitor. A man named Eduardo Leon was arrested from the singer’s Los Angeles home. This intruder was reportedly hiding in her home for at least a day before he was discovered and arrested. When questioned he told the authorities that he wanted to have s*x with Rihanna. Thankfully the singer was not at home during that time and was traveling outside.

