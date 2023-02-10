Rihanna's performance plans at the Super Bowl Halftime Show: What to expect

In recent decades, the ending of the NFL season has evolved into a proper event throughout the day, with artists taking to the field before kickoff and during halftime. This year, nine-time Grammy winner Rihanna will be headlining the Super Bowl. Rihanna has not released any albums in about the last seven years and was more focused on her business. That is why fans are super excited for Rihanna’s half time performance.

Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance

The halftime production of the Super Bowl runs between 12 to 15 minutes and over the span of 17-year of singing career, Rihanna has a number of top performing songs to her name that can be easily used as a medley. Some of them include Diamonds, Love on the Brain, Umbrella, SOS, Only Girl (In the World), Needed Me, Rude Boy, and more.

Rihanna’s performance could also bring out guests. The possibility of Jay-Z sightings during her performance is much more likely. When Jay-Z announced Rihanna as the halftime performer, he referred to Rihanna as a ‘generational talent’.

The DJ/producer Calvin Harris could also make an appearance during Rihanna’s half time show at Super Bowl 2023. Together, they crafted We Found Love in 2011 which was positioned at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 for 10 weeks.

During her appearance at the Super Bowl 2023 press conference in Phoenix, Arizona, Rihanna mentioned that they have been working hard for her half-time show and are getting closer to the finished product. She wants to maximize and celebrate those thirteen minutes completely.

Overall, Rihanna’s fans are eagerly waiting for her performance at the Super Bowl 2023 half time which is one of the most prestigious and biggest music gigs.

