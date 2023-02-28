Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance gets a US senior citizens rendition in viral TikTok; Internet loves it

Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show continues to be a talking point in pop culture weeks later. The pop megastar’s much-anticipated gig created headlines for more than one reason. Rihanna not only revealed the news of her second pregnancy on stage but also delivered a memorable performance after a hiatus of 7 years. Speaking of which, the choreography for the Diamonds songstress’ Halftime show did not go unnoticed by fans. So much so, that a new video showcasing a group of elderly women from the US grooving to Rihanna’s song has now gone viral on social media. Have you seen it yet? US senior citizens dance to Rihanna’s Rude Boy in viral Tik Tok

On Thursday, an assisted living centre named Arcadia Senior Living in Bowling Green, Kentucky, took to their TikTok space and posted a video featuring 12 elderly women dancing to Rihanna’s 2009 hit song Rude Boy. In the video, we first see 11 elderly women dressed in white, like the pop star’s backup dancers. One by one, they move to the side, going on to reveal another senior citizen who is dressed in a red outfit, similar to Rihanna’s red ensemble at the Super Bowl. She then takes a microphone and lip-syncs the song.

Sharing the video, the account captioned the post, “Our halftime show > Rihanna's halftime show (slew of emojis)” As soon as the video was posted on TikTok, it went viral on the platform with millions of views and thousands of comments in no time. Fans react to senior citizens’ recreation of Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance Arcadia Senior Living also shared the video on its Facebook page titled 'Arcadia Senior Living Bowling Green'. Soon, netizens started reacting to the video. One user wrote, “This is amazing!!!”, while a second person’s comment read, “You ladies are rocking it!!! Love it (red rose emoji)”. A third fan wrote, “This was so amazing to watch. They are having fun.”



