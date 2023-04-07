Rihanna's Superbowl 2023 fever is not over! Ludacris' daughter recreates her performance; WATCH

Ludacris's daughters dancing at Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance is totally a vibe. When the actor and rapper entered the home from his shoot, he was surprised to see his daughters performing Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime act. In his recent Instagram video, he shared an adorable video of his daughters, 9-year-old, Cai Bella Bridges, and 7-year-old, Cadence Bridges. Along with the video, he wrote, “I Came Home From Set & These Girls In Here Talkin Bout Chicks Betta Have They Money @badgalriri please send help,”

In the video, the two sisters could be seen in matching outfits while Rihanna’s Super Bowl song "Bitch Better Have My Money" is playing in the background over the family's big-screen TV. The Bridges sisters are shown dancing around the living room of their house while holding microphones and making it rain money at the same time. Although Rihanna has not yet responded to the rapper's plea for "help”. But other renowned names have expressed their admiration for the performance of Luda's daughters in the rapper's comments section.

Fans’ reaction over the performance of Luda's daughters

As soon as he posted the video on his Instagram account, it amassed almost 80,000 likes and more than 1000 comments. One fan wrote, “Well I guess that chick better have their money!!!” A second person commented, ““Look at the Ludettes.” Another person wrote, “They’re having so much fun. This is great, I’m truly jealous of them.”

About Ludacris

The American rapper and actor, Ludacris, began rapping at the age of 9. In the late 1990s, he established his own record company, Disturbing the Peace, and released his debut album, Incognegro. (1999). His singles "What's Your Fantasy" (with Shawnna) and "Southern Hospitality" (featuring Pharrell) rose to the top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 list. He later issued the albums Chicken-n-Beer (2003), and The Red-Light District. (2004), and Word of Mouf (2001). The rapper is well known for his role as an actor in the Fast and Furious film series. His other popular roles include New Year’s Eve, Gamer, and Crash. Ludacris has won several accolades throughout his career, including a Screen Actors Guild Award, three Grammy Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, and a Critic’s Choice Award.

